BUCKFIELD — “OK mom” were the words that revived a family business first opened in 1972.

With those two words from her son last year, Julie Jack gathered up her love of making things grow, her farming background and the critical support of her family, and went to work reopening Jacks Family Farm and Greenhouse five years after it closed.

This weekend, Jack and her family will hold an open house to officially welcome the public to the revived operation, marking a special Mother’s Day weekend for customers and for Jack, who wouldn’t have taken on the venture without her son’s support.

“Last year I talked to my son, and I said, ‘Now what do you think about starting up again?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I’ll help you mom.’”

“I kind of thought she was joking,” said her son, 32-year-old Norman Jack Jr., who is named after Julie’s father, Norman Jack Sr. When he realized she was serious, “I immediately said ‘Go for it,’” he continued, describing his unwavering support for the family business.

With the help of her two brothers, Dan and Sam, two older sisters, Joan and Susan, her son, and nieces, in-laws and grandsons, Julie transformed the hillside at 81 Benson Road into a local horticultural hub.

The rebuilding process was not easy, requiring a combined family effort. Julie described constructing the greenhouses as requiring a team of six to eight Jacks. “If you’re born into it, you’re in it,” said Norman, referring to the family business. Julie’s sisters and niece also helped with the greenhouses, mainly preparing the plants by transplanting “slips” into progressively larger pots.

In November 2024, the land where the farm and greenhouses now sit was only leveled dirt, located on Jack land that Julie has lived on since 1980, about a half-mile from where the family’s original farm operated.

Now there are three fully stocked greenhouses and a parking lot. The Jacks’ three greenhouses sport an assortment of annuals and perennials as well as some herbs and vegetables. Rows of marigolds, petunias, geraniums, begonias, lobelia, as well as more unique displays of multi-colored million bells and chenille cattails pack the homemade greenhouses.

Julie Jack’s passion to revive the farm isn’t surprising given she was born into a fourth-generation farming family in the Buckfield area that now spans seven generations.

Jack described core childhood memories at the old farm: “We all worked there as a family, just being together, it doesn’t matter what we were doing whether it was picking rocks or weeding, we were all doing it together.”

She reminisces about picnics and Thanksgivings at the farm: “We would have 40 people show up, and we’d make room. We miss that.”

Julie’s great-great-grandfather built the farm, which was then passed down through the Jack family. Her father and her mother, Idella, bought the farm in 1960. The Jacks raised livestock, ran an apple orchard and produced maple syrup, but in 1972, the family decided to try horticulture. They received counseling from Idella’s brother, who was already in the business.

Although it was Julie’s parents who began the greenhouse business for their family, it is Julie who has made it the main focus these days.

“People love going to greenhouses. If you have good, quality plants they love going,” said Julie, describing the advice her parents were given.

In 2020, due to Idella’s failing health, the pandemic, and growing costs, the family made the decision to close the business. However, memories of the old farm and lifestyle remained. “If you asked anyone in the family they would say they miss going to the farm for Sunday dinner,” said Julie, recalling her mom’s Sunday dinners of chop suey, spaghetti or homemade baked beans.

“I missed it a lot,” she said as she strolled around the greenhouses recently identifying every type of flower. She described taking Norman to work with her at the greenhouse from a young age. “That’s how my son grew up. . . . Not many places you can take your kids to work,” she added, chuckling.

Norman, who is now a behavioral educational technician at Hartford-Sumner Elementary School, reflected on what the family business means to him. “It was the only life I knew, and that was where I learned that strong work ethic and really push for what matters for you,” he said. “That was where my core family values have been. I’ve always been a family-first person, and I really attribute that to the family business.”

It’s a way of life worth carrying on to future generations, Julie said. “We also wanted (Norman’s) kids to be able to have what this is. Not many people get to have a life like this,” she continued.

Norman’s sons Aidan and Jamie have helped with the reopening. During the interview, Julie picked up a coleus plant and mentioned that 7-year-old Jamie planted it and checks on it regularly after school.

The coming generations will be important to the future of the revived greenhouse operation. Growth is in the forecast. The family recently added merchandise such as T-shirts and water bottles to the offerings. They’re hoping to expand garden decor. And Julie plans to build a fourth greenhouse. She hopes that customers can turn a trip to the greenhouses into a family outing or day trip experience.

“Family is everything,” Norman said.

