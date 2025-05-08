Surrealist painting is fairly rare in Maine. Yet ever since its emergence in France in the 1910s, elements of it have crept into artists’ sensibilities, especially those working during turbulent times that feel overwhelmingly incomprehensible. Not surprisingly for our currently anxious and unfathomable era, it bubbles to the surface in two shows: “John Hultberg: Angels Above Fear” at Moss Galleries in Falmouth (through May 31) and “Out of My Mind,” Richard Wilson’s resolutely quirky exhibition at Cove Street Arts (through June 14).

Surrealism’s visual language spanned a range of approaches. One strain was characterized by genuinely disturbing subtexts (Salvador Dalí’s painfully tortured sexual anxiety, the unsettlingly bizarre landscapes of Giorgio de Chirico, or the menacing beings floating in mostly barren surroundings of Max Earnst). Then there was its irreverent pranksterism (behold Dalí’s lobster phone, Miró’s occasionally humorous, bug-like creatures in colorful fields of paint, or René Magritte’s illogical juxtapositions, such as a nocturnal lake scene where the water’s surface reflects a bright daylit sky).

WASTELAND OR WONDERLAND?

The rubric for Hultberg’s show at Moss was drawn from a poem he wrote called “Astronomers.” The second verse reads: “Or do you fly like angels above your fear,/Intoxicated by the great creature’s respiration, Knowing we’re closer to reward with each light year/We speed away from the crumbling center of its expiration? Tell me! Is your universe awakening or going to sleep…”

You might ask yourself this last question repeatedly as you take in the three paintings and various revelatory watercolors that span from 1960 to 2003. Hultberg (1922-2005) famously placed abstracted figures in surrealist wastelands. But we can’t be certain if these figures are mourning the abandoned destruction around them (as appears to be happening in various untitled watercolor-and-ink works from the 2000s) or conjuring new cities from the ruined earth (these same works). Are these figures tragic or hopeful? Survivors of an apocalypse or some intelligent life forms summoning a new reality from the tatters of an old one?

My bets lie with the mourners and survivors. Hultberg’s worlds are far from fuzzy and friendly. Skies are ominous, as in “Untitled 2” (a black and brooding, though gorgeous, watercolor from 2001). Even in the innocuously titled “Marine Study 3,” an oil on canvas from 1962, what might have been intended as a sunrise or sunset of fiery reds appears more like a toxic Edvard Munch-like sky bearing down on an icy blue-white harbor.

Other watercolor-and-ink pieces feel uncomfortably inscrutable. In “Cabin Dialogue” (2001) is the standing figure looking at a shadow of itself from the past, or is it representing a soul leaving a body, or is one figure standing over another that it has just killed? In “Hurricane Hut” (1989), the structure hardly inspires confidence against the implied tempest. Its dozen or so windows look out onto a bleak landscape or seascape, and its floorboards and structure look drafty and rickety. One figure at right stretches out an arm that looks like a lethal saber, while figures outside the windows seem to beg for entrance.

Throughout, it’s the watercolor-and-ink works that surprise and stun. Despite the frequently off-putting subject matter, they are beautifully and masterfully composed and executed. We see Hultberg working with mature subtlety. “Marine Study 3” is the highlight of the other paintings (rendered in oil or acrylic and canvas or panel). What’s most interesting about the other two however (one from 1962, the other from 1979) is the way Hultberg resisted any one style and often straddled several genres simultaneously: cubism, abstraction, figuration and landscape.

UPSIDE DOWN REALITIES

Joan Miró once said, “The more ignoble I find life, the more strongly I react by contradiction, in humor and in an outburst of liberty and expansion.”

Richard Wilson descends from this lineage of surrealism. Anyone who knows his work usually finds it irresistibly zany, unencumbered by conventional logic, full of strange and often witty incongruities and bizarrely twisted narratives. But he also happens to be a pretty terrific painter. In fact, it was his first love, though he is perhaps better known for the superbly skilled draftsmanship of his graphite drawings and lithographs (a few also on display here).

My two favorite paintings were “UFO,” in which fish gather at the bottom of the ocean to gaze curiously at the alien human being swimming on the surface, and “Fear in the Water,” which views another swimmer gliding unawares above an eerie forest of seaweed, their long tendrils perilously threatening to engulf and drown him. Both are physically sumptuous paintings with a seductive color sense and intriguingly rendered light. They live mysteriously in between Wilson’s more extreme impulses.

One of those impulses is a naughty, borderline sadistic humor. This comes most alive in “Evening News,” where a young boy brandishes a rock as he contemplates which of a crowd of fearful floating people in the water below him he wants to throw it at. This work was drawn from one of his graphite drawings, “Dysfunctional Friends,” which shows various titular beings misbehaving or acting out from within multiple recesses in a rockface, seemingly caught in their own prisons.

Men in canoes make several appearances. In a sense they personify Wilson’s other impulse to depict topsy turvy alternative universes in which waterfalls run upward (“Conundrum”); angels dive under the water’s surface to find another watery surface beneath them where the figure canoes along, the angel appearing to either warn or admonish him (two “Evening” works — one a lithograph and the other an acrylic on canvas); or the angel simply hovers at a pass above the man in the canoe as he is about to go over a waterfall, her finger pointing at him as if to say, “You’re really going to do this, huh?” (“The Plunge”).

In other paintings, children wearing rabbit ears try to console a freaked out actual rabbit (“Pull Yourself Together”) or adult male friends do the same for a man having a meltdown while bolts of electricity either strike, or emanate from, the men’s heads.

It’s all great, weird fun, and seems to embody the words of one of the fathers of surrealism, André Breton: “The man who cannot visualize a horse galloping on a tomato is an idiot.”

Jorge S. Arango has written about art, design and architecture for over 35 years. He lives in Portland and can be reached at jorge@jsarango.com.

This column is supported by The Dorothea and Leo Rabkin Foundation.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “John Hultberg: Angels Above Fear”

WHERE: Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Rte. 1, Falmouth

WHEN: Through May 31

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saurday

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: 207-781-2620, elizabethmossgalleries.com

WHAT: “Out of My Mind”

WHERE: Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland

WHEN: Through June 14

HOURS: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: 207-808-8911, covestreetarts.com

IN THE GALLERIES

PORTLAND AND ENVIRONS

82Parris, 82 Parris St., Portland, 82parris.com. “Emily Stroud: Shadow Surface” (through May 23). The show represents the convergence point of Stroud’s own personal narratives (focusing around the American South) and the symbols and environments she draws from throughout art history.

Addison Woolley at Art House Picture Frames, 61 Pleasant St., Portland, 207-221-3443 “Addison Woolley Exhibit” (through May 31). This pop-up show features the work of nine artists, including photographers Dan Dow, Diane Hudson, Jan Pieter van Voorst van Beest and Dave Wade, as well as works in other media by Jim Kelly, Susan Porter and Andrea van Voorst van Beest.

Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., 207-808-8911, covestreetarts.com. In “Adventure of the Unknown” (also through June 14) Grant Drumheller takes an unstructured approach to his paintings, letting spontaneous arising determine the plethora of diverse subject matter. “Variations” (through June 7) features variously themed work by eight photographers.

Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., 207-772-2693, greenhutgalleries.com. “The Through Line: New Paintings by Jim Flahaven” (through May 31) takes a vacation from content to focus on the refocus us on pure looking. We intuit tension, stress and physical energy optically and emotionally through how colors and forms interact on the surface.

Moss Galleries Portland, 100 Fore St., Ste. B, Portland, 207-804-0459, elizabethmossgalleries.com. “Keepers” (through June 21), a figurative show about things we hold dear, with works by Katherine Bradford, Brett Bigbee, M.J. Viano Crowe, David Driskell, Stephen Pace and Elizabeth King Stanton.

Moss Galleries Falmouth, 251 Route One, Falmouth, 207-781-2620, elizabethmossgalleries.com. “Frances Hynes: Playing Notes,” showcases abstracted watercolor landscapes and other scenes.

Notch 8 Gallery, 52 Center St., Portland, 207-358-9433, notch8art.com. “Holden Willard: Pictures of Home” is a survey of this promising young painter’s work (May 16-June 21).

Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, 207-776-6148, portlandmuseum.org. “Spotlight: Ann Craven” (May 14-Sept. 14). A modestly scaled installation highlighting Craven’s popular themes of nature, memory and repetition. “Painted Energy: The Alex Katz Foundation Collection at the Portland Museum of Art” (May 23-Sept. 14) honors Katz’s personal and professional connection to Maine through gifts the foundation has placed in the museum over the years, particularly during the 1980s. Artists include Kamrooz Aram, Charles Burchfield, Lois Dodd, Jane Freilicher, Philip Guston, Marsden Harley, Anselm Kiefer, Thaddeus Mosely, et al.

University of New England Art Galleries, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, 207-602-3000, library.une.edu/art-galleries. “Circle of the Sun” (through June 8) presents the work of Justin Levesque, Katie McElearney and Shoshannah White, which examine our relationships with the Arctic, specifically the impact of its ecosystem on the world during this time of climate change.

ROCKLAND AND ENVIRONS

Caldbeck Gallery, 12 Elm St., 207-594-4935, caldbeck.com “Out There” — a three-artist show featuring the work of Janice Kasper, Todd Watts and Susan Williams — and “Natural Selections: Elizabeth Awalt” (both May 17-June 22).

Center for Maine Contemporary Arts, 21 Winter St., Rockland, 207-701-5005, cmcanow.org. “Cheek to Cheek | Nicole Wittenberg” (May 24-Sept. 14) is the second major show to open in Maine of this artist’s work (see Ogunquit Museum of American Art listing below). Here she references the wildflowers of coastal Maine depicting them in enormous close-up, transmitting the sense of “romance paintings” in their unabashed sensuality and vivid color. (Another show, “Ain’t Misbehavin,” will be at the Fondation Le Corbusier in Paris June 12-July 19.)

Farnsworth Art Museum, 16 Museum St., Rockland, 207-596-6457, farnsworthmuseum.org. “Ann Craven: Painted Time (2020-2024)” (through Jan. 4, 2026) is the first of three exhibitions to open this spring of this well-known painter’s work. (For the other two, see Portland Museum of Art and Bowdoin College Museum listings.) This show focuses on seriality, repetition and variation of scale — all devices Craven uses to meditate on memory and the passage of time through her popular motifs of birds, flowers and moons. Also, continuing are: “Native Prospects: Indigeneity and Landscape” (through July 6), “Capturing Her Environment: Women Artists, 1870-1930” (through July 20) and Anne Buckwalter: Manors | Momentum 2025” (through Sept. 21).

Interloc Gallery, 153 Main St., Thomaston, interloc.co,“Spring Show” (through May 3). Work by Bee Daniel, Fred Gutzeit and Sara Stites.

Triangle Gallery, 8 Elm St., 207-593-8300, gallerytriangle.com. “Jaap Helder/Paintings 2020-2025” (through June 1), a solo show of his deconstructed and reconstructed abstract paintings of marine and landscape scenes, and “Twentyfour and There’s So Much More/New Work by Gallery Artists” (through May 25).

OTHER LOCATIONS

Bates College Museum of Art, Olin Arts Center, 75 Russell St., Lewiston, 207-786-6158, bates.edu/museum. “Under the Parachute: Senior Thesis Exhibition 2025” (through May 24).

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, 207-725-3000, Bowdoin.edu/art-museum. “Ann Craven | Painted Time: Moons (Laboratory)” (May 22-Aug. 17). For this evolving show, three curators will present a trio of distinct installations over the exhibition’s run of Craven’s moon paintings, which were executed from 2020 through 2024 and begin as plein air works later scaled up in her studio. Also continuing: “Reimagining Our Américas: Empathy and Activism Beyond Borders,” “Art, Ecology, and the Resilience of a Maine Island: The Monhegan Wildlands” and “Irreplaceable You: Personhood and Dignity in Art 1980s to Now” (all through June 1), and “Poetic Truths: Hawthorne, Longfellow, and American Visual Culture, 1840-1880” (through June 20), featuring sculpture, paintings and prints that respond to the writings of these two American literary icons.

Colby College Museum of Art, 5600 Mayflower Hill, Waterville, 207-859-5600, museum.colby.edu. “Radical Histories: Chicanx Prints from the Smithsonian American Art Museum” and “Into the Wind: American Weathervanes” (through June 8). “Some American Stories” (through Sept. 26), museum collections presented as different topics within the broader narrative American art and history that illustrate a vast diversity of experiences.

Colby College’s Joan Dignam Schmaltz Gallery of Art at the Paul J. Schupf Art Center, 93 Maine St., Waterville, 207.859.5600, museum.colby.edu. “Colby College Senior Art Exhibition 2025” (through May 24) presents capstone projects in studio art by graduating seniors.

Courthouse Gallery, 6 Court St., Ellsworth, 207-667-6611, courthousegallery.com. “Alison Rector: Silkscreen Season on a Maine Farm” and “Annual Spring Show” (both through May 28). Rector’s silkscreened chronicle of her homesteading in Maine after moving here in 1990 consists of graphic, colorful and appealingly straightforward scenes of ice fishing, milking cows, splitting wood, beekeeping, etc. The other show represents the work of two dozen artists working in Maine. It ranges from a rare oil monotype by the late Jon Imber to more contemporary works by Kate Emlen, Rick Fox, Philip Frey, Richard Keen, Katherine Wilkes and others.

Littlefield Gallery, 145 Main St., Winter Harbor, 207-963-6005/207-838-4174, littlefieldgallery.com. “James Linehan and Scott Baltz” inaugurates the spring season at this gallery, highlighting the two artists’ landscapes—Linehan’s distinguished by his vibrating, energized brush strokes; Baltz by his softer impressionistic style.

The Parsonage Gallery, 8 Elm St., Searsport, parsonagegallery.org. “Heard: Sal Taylor Kydd” and “Dawn: Matt Jones” (through June 22). Kydd’s assemblages use cross-generational women’s voices to relate our shared histories. Jones is known for mixing art historical references — medieval illumination, Rococo, folklore — and contemporary awareness of global climate issues, as well as personal reflections on isolation and longing.

Ogunquit Museum of American Art, 543 Shore Road, Ogunquit, 207-646-4909, ogunquitmuseum.org. “A Sailboat in the Moonlight” (through July 20) part of a trio of exhibitions of work by Nicole Wittenberg (the CMCA in Rockland and the Fondation le Corbusier in Paris will have other iterations). This Maine artist’s work draws from and expands and illuminates the entire lineage of plein air painting. “Where the Real Lies” explores fantastical parallel spaces that offer an alternative to the dehumanization, alienation and instability of contemporary life, places that serve as refuges for self-reflection and representation. “Henry Strater’s Ogunquit” is a chronicle of this Louisville, Kentucky-born painter’s lifelong relationship with Maine. (Both through Nov. 16)

University of New England Art Galleries, 11 Hills Beach Road, Biddeford, 207-602-3000, library.une.edu/art-galleries. “Piece of My Heart: A Laboratory” (May 16-Oct. 26), combining installation, painting and video, the works of Sophie Hamacher and Aliza Sternstein explore “the possibilities of describing the heart outside of the boundaries of symbolic image.”

University of Southern Maine, 5 University Way, Gorham, 207-780-5409, usm.maine.edu/gallery. “2025 Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition” (through May 2), 10 degree-program artists exhibiting in various media.

