A Washington County man was killed in a single-car crash in Milbridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Maine State Police say 79-year-old Clyde Samuelson Jr. of Columbia was driving east just before 2:30 p.m. when his pickup truck left the road and went into a ditch between Route 1 and Sunrise Trail.

Samuelson, who was alone, was removed from the truck by first responders and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Milbridge Fire Department assisted state police at the crash scene.

