My husband and I have been residents of Wells since 2009, moving here full time in 2015. We absolutely love this town and have been proud to be part of “The Friendliest Town in Maine.” But we are completely taken aback and upset by the decision made by our police chief to partner with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

We agree with the well-spoken people who came before our select board during its latest meeting. We would like to echo their facts and statements of the harm this will do to our citizens, visitors and summer workers. Not to mention the negative impact to our reputation throughout Maine and nationally.

What is happening to our country and many of its legal residents at the hands of our government through ICE is criminal and we cannot believe our upstanding Wells Police Department will be aligned with these tactics and responsible for carrying out their agenda.

We add our voices to urge our police chief to rescind this partnership and agreement and restore our reputation and honor.

Margaret Rediess

Wells

