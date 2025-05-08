A West Bath man is facing charges after he was arrested last Friday in connection with multiple robberies of coins and clothing from a local business.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shawn F. Toothaker, 47, of West Bath, on May 2. That afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at an apartment at Green Acres Estates in West Bath, where they located several items allegedly stolen during recent burglaries.

On April 22, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office received a commercial burglary report at Brooks Marine Supply Company at 340 State Road in West Bath. The company reported items missing, including clothing, boots, sunglasses and other assorted items valued over $1,000. The same business was burglarized three days later, with around $1,000 worth of quarters stolen.

Investigators gathered evidence at the scene and video surveillance recordings to identify the suspect. They also notified local supermarkets with Coinstar machines and local banks and credit unions about the stolen quarters.

Last Friday, Det. Adam Temple received a call from the Five County Credit Union in Bath reporting that a man had just cashed in many quarters. Deputies knew Toothaker from prior contacts with area police departments in Sagadahoc and Cumberland counties, including a history of burglaries in Sagadahoc County.

Toothaker was taken to the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset for multiple counts of burglary and theft; additional charges are pending and an investigation is ongoing. Temple said Toothaker had an arraignment on Monday, May 5, with his court date scheduled for July 9.

Copy the Story Link