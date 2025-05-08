The opening day for Yarmouth Little League was a community event. The Yarmouth Elementary School Chorus sang the National Anthem, Yarmouth High School senior softball and baseball players threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and over 1,000 attendees enjoyed the spring weather and food trucks.

In addition to the start of the season, May 3 also saw the start of Yarmouth Little League’s “$17 for #17” fundraising campaign in memory of Gibson Harnett.

Harnett grew up in Yarmouth, playing in Little League before becoming a star player on Yarmouth High School’s baseball team, where he sported a No. 17 jersey and helped clinch the Class B baseball championship in his senior year. He graduated from Yarmouth High School in 2017 and was known as a team leader and loyal friend.

In January 2024, Harnett died after being diagnosed with a late-stage soft tissue sarcoma cancer. He was 24. Before he passed, he established the nonprofit Time to Compete to support other young adults with cancer.

Yarmouth High School freshman and Little League alum Henry Shub had the idea for the fundraiser benefitting Time to Compete. His goal was to get 100 people to each give $17 by the end of the season through donations at the baseball snack shack or online.

“We both love baseball, and just after Gibson died, a member of my own family was impacted by soft-tissue sarcoma. I felt connected to Time to Compete and wanted to do something to help,” said Shub, 14, who now also plays for the high school baseball team.

“Gibson graduated in 2017, and so my younger brother and I want to help make sure younger kids in Yarmouth know about him and about Time to Compete,” he said.

Harnett’s parents, Deanna and Kendall Harnett, attended opening day, as did his grandmother and aunt. The family has a history of deep involvement in Yarmouth Little League: both Deanna and Kendall Harnett coached, while Harnett played baseball and his sister Parker Hartnett played softball. Kendall Harnett also served on the league board for several years.

“Yarmouth Little League has meant so much to our family over the years,” said Deanna Harnett, noting that the community spirit of opening day has remained the same since her children played Little League 10 years ago.

“I think it’s just amazing that the Little League community has kind of wrapped their arms around us and him and his legacy and Time to Compete, and really just helped us all forge forward in a way that is comforting and amazing,” she said.

Shub quickly had to adjust the fundraiser’s goal of presenting Time to Compete with a $1,700 check by the end of the season. Less than a week after opening day, $17 for #17 already raised $3,000 through 150 donors, some of whom donated more than $17.

“I couldn’t believe we reached our goal so quickly. I thought it might take until the end of the Little League season,” said Shub, who has also reached Gov. Janet Mill’s office asking to establish July as Sarcoma Awareness Month in Maine.

“I’m glad younger kids in Yarmouth know about Gibson. The success of $17 for #17 shows what a big impact Gibson continues to have on so many people. It also shows the strength of our community,” he said.

