The Bowdoin International Music Festival will present its final Music at the Mill concert on Monday, May 12, with the Ying Quartet and Edward Arron.

There will be chamber music, gourmet pizza and craft beverages (included with ticket purchase) at Dutchman’s, Fort Andross Mill, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. Doors and bar open at 6 p.m., music begins at 7 p.m. and a pizza reception with the artists follows at 8:15 p.m.

The program consists of Pierre Jalbert’s “Icefield Sonnets (String Quartet No. 2)” and Alexander Glazunov’s “String Quintet in A Major, Op. 39” with Robin Scott and Janet Ying on violin, Phillip Ying on viola, and David Ying and Edward Arron (Glazunov’s piece only) on cello.

Visit bowdoinfestival.org/event/2025-05-12/ for more information and tickets.

Copy the Story Link