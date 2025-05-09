I am a retired history teacher and a Portland native. I remember the urban renewal of the 1960s that, along with other historic buildings, resulted in the tragic loss of the old Union Station. Now, once again, Portland seems determined to destroy a long familiar and priceless part of its civic history.
If the City Council allows the demolition of the former Children’s Museum on Free Street, as the Portland Museum of Art would like, in order to expand its space into a large box proposed for the site, one of the last colonial classic structures in this part of town will be lost to future generations. Built in 1830, this former theater, church and from 1926 until its incarnation as a children’s museum, the Portland Chamber of Commerce building has survived the Great Fire of 1866 and previous threats from urban progress.
Let’s hope that those who purport to love Portland and its rich history will act to save this important part of that history.
Robert Foley
Old Orchard Beach
