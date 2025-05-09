A man was arrested after police say he was seen with a gun during morning drop-off at Biddeford High School.

A student told a school resource officer that they saw the 21-year-old man from Biddeford with a gun in his vehicle while the man was dropping off another student, according to city officials who said there was no direct threat made to anyone the school.

The school district went into lockdown as a precaution because of the presence of an unauthorized firearm, while officers arrived in the parking lot at 9:05 a.m., Superintendent Jeremy Ray said during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Police removed the man from his vehicle and detained him with no issues, said police Chief JoAnne Fisk. He has been charged with possession of a firearm near a school, a Class E crime, and there may be additional charges as the investigation continues, Fisk said.

The high school was dismissed for the rest of the day; the other Biddeford schools resumed classes as usual.

“I really take comfort in knowing today that the system worked,” Biddeford Mayor Martin Grohman said during the press conference. “Students reported what they saw, officers responded immediately and school leaders acted decisively. It’s a clear example of our community really stepping up and keeping each other safe.”

