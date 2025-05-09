FARMINGTON — For the first time in several years, Franklin County Chamber of Commerce held a Home and Leisure Showcase Saturday, April 26, at Mt. Blue High School.

“We have been busy, which is good,” Al Kaplan, a chamber director from Wilton, said.

“It used to be quite the jamboree,” Stephan Bunker of Farmington noted. “I am glad to see it picking up again, featuring so many service organizations. It’s pouring. I can’t garden so I might as well be inside enjoying this.”

Chamber Vice President Tom Saviello of Wilton exclaimed, “It’s a perfect day for it.”

Jeff Pottle of New Sharon was seen spinning the wheel to win a free gift at the University Credit Union booth. Beth Beaudoin was kept busy handing out the prizes and talking with attendees.

“There has been a good turnout,” Lisa Laflin, owner of Wears and Wares in Farmington, said. “It’s good visibility for the shop.”

At the Franklin Savings Bank booth, Natalie Smith watched while Hope Jacobson blew up a blue and white striped mini beach ball. The bank, which was one of two sponsors of the showcase, was also giving out a variety of merchandise featuring the bank’s name.

Matthew Guerette was seen encouraging visitors to take newspapers and other items at the Maine Trust for Local News booth. The trust was the other sponsor. Guerette was heard telling Charlene McGraw that he had run out of several items that were being given away.

Clinton “Tinnie” Foss and his wife Regina Foss of Chesterville picked out a variety of newspapers to take home.

The showcase is a way to highlight chamber members, JP Fortier, chamber executive director, told The Franklin Journal on April 18. He stated it had been several years since one had been held.

Representatives from organizations and businesses were on hand to answer questions and provide information. Pens, mugs, water bottles, reusable bags, hand sanitizer, ChapStick, calendars, measuring cups and pot holders were just a few of the logo-emblazoned products attendees could choose to take home. Many raffles for free prizes at the end of the showcase were held. The chamber also sold 50/50 tickets.

“Everything is going good,” Fortier said. “It’s been a great turnout. It’s been busy. We have 26 or 27 vendors. It’s a great day for an inside activity.”

Joshua Boivin won the $500 eChamber Bucks card and Ruth Archer won the 50/50, Kaplan noted on April 28.

