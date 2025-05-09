Graves Memorial Library will host its Community Art Show on Friday, may 16 at 5:30 p.m. The event celebrates local talent and supports community artists. Half of all proceeds benefit the library. Light refreshments will be served.
The artists at the exhibition will present diverse artistic styles and mediums, including acrylic abstractions, watercolor landscapes, mixed media, and photography. Parking is available at the Village Fire Station (North Street) and Consolidated School (Route 9).
As part of the Patsy Bray Mahoney Lecture Series, the library will welcome Jessica Shattuck on Saturday, May 17, at 3 p.m. Shattuck will read from her latest book, “Last House” and talk about the writing process. Shattuck is The New York Times bestselling author of the novels “Last House” and “The Women in the Castle.”
Refreshments will be provided by the Graves Library snack team. Copies of the book will be for sale and signed after the program.
Author Andy Young will be at Graves Library on Thursday, May 21, at 5:30 p.m. to read from his new collection of stories, “Life in 600 Words.” Young is a familiar face at Kennebunk High School, where he is in his 24th year as a teacher of English and literacy. Before that, he worked as a play-by-play announcer for several minor-league baseball and hockey teams. Young has done everything from digging ditches and washing dishes to selling athletic footwear and Christmas trees. Copies of his new book will be sold and signed at the event.
Wine Tasting & Summer Painting Raffle Kickoff at Graves Library
Join the library on Thursday, May 22, at 5 p.m. for a wine tasting and unveiling of a Gretchen Huber piece to be raffled off on July 3. Local wine experts Lani Dietz and Betsy Ross will guide patrons through the program with ideas, pairings, and educational tidbits about the selected wines from around the globe. A suggested donation for the program is $30 pp.
Space is limited. To register, call the library at 207-967-2778. All proceeds will benefit Graves Library.
Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.
