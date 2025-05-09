An $8.5 million federal grant awarded this week is expected to fund a support center for victims of the 2023 Lewiston mass shooting through January, while the long-term future of the center remains unclear as Maine lawmakers consider state funding to keep it open next year.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ office announced the federal award from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime on Thursday.

The announcement came a day after survivors of the mass shooting and mental health advocates turned out for a public hearing at the Maine State House, where they asked lawmakers to support state funding to keep the Maine Resiliency Center running. The center’s director testified that the state funding was especially critical because the anticipated federal funding had not yet been awarded.

Jim Martin, CEO of Community Concepts Inc., which runs the center, said they were notified Thursday of the federal grant award, which will be used to reimburse the Office of the Maine Attorney General and the city of Lewiston for more than $2.1 million in costs they’ve covered for the center so far.

The remainder of the money includes $729,000 for a victims compensation program and expenses in the attorney general’s office as well as money that is expected to keep the center running through January.

Federal officials were involved from the beginning in the opening of the center in November 2023, but Martin said the state still had to go through the grant writing process and has waited the last 18 months for official notice of an award.

“We’re incredibly grateful and appreciate that we will be able to continue our work through January,” Martin said.

Lawmakers heard testimony earlier in the week on a bill presented by Sen. Peggy Rotundo, D-Lewiston, that would provide $3.4 million for the center over the next two years. Several people impacted by the Lewiston shooting spoke in support, and the center said it also has plans to expand its services to help other victims of trauma if it can continue.

Those who testified at the hearing said the center provides a unique model for delivering mental health services by providing free individual and group supports and resources without a need for a formal diagnosis or intake process.

Martin said the state funding is still needed even though the center was notified of the federal grant providing assurances through January.

“As we heard earlier this week, the needs of individuals who have been receiving services from us will not go away when the federal grant ends,” Martin said. “Those needs continue and we know there are more people that could use those supports.”

