Griffin Richmond was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI, Carter Davis also drove in two runs, and Gray-New Gloucester picked up a 6-3 win over Wells in a Western Maine Conference baseball game Friday in Gray.

Seth Espling pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits. Liam Joyce worked two scoreless innings for a save as Gray-New Gloucester moved to 4-3.

Aydan Collins reached base three times and stole two bases for Wells (3-4). Daniel Blaisdell hit a double.

SOFTBALL

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 15, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Lillian Palleschi and Evelyn Pettingill each had three hits to lead the Mustangs (5-0) to a four-inning win over the Hawks (0-6) in Monmouth.

Riley Smith and Lauren Burnham each hit a double for Monmouth. Winning pitcher Shannah Parsons allowed two hits and struck out six.

Brianna Eastman had a double for Sacopee Valley.

GIRLS LACROSSE

WAYNFLETE 8, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 6: Lydia Birknes broke a 6-6 tie in the fourth quarter with her third goal of the game, then added an insurance goal as the Flyers (4-1) edged the Panthers (3-4) in Portland.

Waynflete held NYA scoreless over the final 1 1/2 quarters after trailing 6-5. Skylar Harris got the tying goal with 12 seconds left in the third quarter.

Harris finished with two goals. Casey Curtis and Fallon Culley also scored for the Flyers, and Mya Clark made seven saves.

Ava Wilkinson led NYA with four goals. Lyla Casey notched her 100th career goal, and Cody Strawbridge got the other goal for the Panthers. NYA goalie Vivien Fahlgren stopped seven shots.

SCARBOROUGH 7, GORHAM 4: Lilly Howes scored twice in the third quarter as the Red Storm (5-3) erased a halftime deficit against the Rams (4-2) in Scarborough.

The hosts trailed 3-2 at halftime but took the lead with three straight goals in the third quarter, including one by Avery Larsen.

Larsen finished with two goals. Maddie Howes, Hope Melevsky and Hannah Vogel also scored, and Fiona McDougal made three saves.

Gorham got two goals from Logan Doughty, and one each from Londyn Wright and Kennady Peary. Madison Tibbals stopped eight shots.

BOYS LACROSSE

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 12, MARANACOOK/WINTHROP 9: Zach Leinwand scored four goals, Gavin Thomas and Greyson Reeves each added two, and the Panthers (5-0) won a clash of undefeated Class C teams, beating Maranacook/Winthrop (6-1) in Yarmouth.

Jake Thompson, Deagan Nadeau, Jacob Colaluca and Max Siebert also scored for NYA, and Harry Seely made 11 saves.

Caleb Morgan led Marancook/Winthrop with four goals. Ethan Chilton added three, Jacoby Lyons scored twice, and Lucas Woodruff stopped seven shots.

