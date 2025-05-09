President Trump has focused a lot of attention lately on the relationship between the U.S. and Canada. This issue has been extremely stressful, particularly for those of us who live so close to our shared border. While there is not a lot that we can do to resolve the larger problem, there is certainly something that we can do to reduce the impact on our fellow Mainers, regardless of whether we agree with the president’s views or not.
Our state relies heavily on summer tourists from Canada. This year, however, reservations in a lot of places, particularly Old Orchard Beach, are significantly down. Why can’t we do something to help our neighbors, who are caught in a bad situation through no fault of their own? Many of us live within an hour’s drive or so from this lovely vacation spot. Why not spend a day (or even more) at OOB enjoying the beach, eating at one of its many fine restaurants and buying a T-shirt or another souvenir? The people of OOB definitely know how to treat visitors to their community. I’m sure we would be warmly welcomed.
We may not be able to resolve the larger issue, so why not focus on something that we can do: help our OOB neighbors economically over a very rough spot. Besides, we probably all need a vacation right now anyway!
Elaine Makas
Lewiston
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.