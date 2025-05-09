President Trump has focused a lot of attention lately on the relationship between the U.S. and Canada. This issue has been extremely stressful, particularly for those of us who live so close to our shared border. While there is not a lot that we can do to resolve the larger problem, there is certainly something that we can do to reduce the impact on our fellow Mainers, regardless of whether we agree with the president’s views or not.

Our state relies heavily on summer tourists from Canada. This year, however, reservations in a lot of places, particularly Old Orchard Beach, are significantly down. Why can’t we do something to help our neighbors, who are caught in a bad situation through no fault of their own? Many of us live within an hour’s drive or so from this lovely vacation spot. Why not spend a day (or even more) at OOB enjoying the beach, eating at one of its many fine restaurants and buying a T-shirt or another souvenir? The people of OOB definitely know how to treat visitors to their community. I’m sure we would be warmly welcomed.

We may not be able to resolve the larger issue, so why not focus on something that we can do: help our OOB neighbors economically over a very rough spot. Besides, we probably all need a vacation right now anyway!

Elaine Makas

Lewiston

