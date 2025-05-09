Lawmakers and child welfare advocates want to create a new independent state agency — the Office of the Child Advocate — to strengthen watchdog services, advise state government on child welfare complaints and make recommendations to help improve the child protective system.

Maine’s child welfare system has been under a critical spotlight for years, with high-profile cases of abuse and neglect, overburdened caseworkers, high turnover among staff, an increased number of children in state custody and longer times for children to reunify with families.

A bill sponsored by Rep. Lori Gramlich, D-Old Orchard Beach, LD 1893, would replace the ombudsman program that is currently part of the Maine Office of Child and Family Services with a new agency outside that office. The ombudsman’s role would be retained and folded into the new independent agency.

The current child welfare ombudsman, Christine Alberi, told members of the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee on Friday that she supports the bill.

Alberi said the proposal would preserve the duties of her office while adding more oversight functions and could be “pivotal in addressing Maine’s struggles with older youth.”

Melissa Hackett, policy associate with the Maine Children’s Alliance, a nonprofit advocacy group, said the structure of the new agency would help develop a more holistic approach to child welfare.

“There are concerns not only with the child welfare system, but also related to children with behavioral health needs, and those involved with the juvenile justice system,” Hackett said. “A (currently) siloed approach to these children and youth, who often experience similar challenges that lead them to involvement with multiple systems, constrains our ability to see the broader issues that impact their safety and well-being.”

The bill does not yet have a fiscal note with information about what the office would cost, but Alberi noted that it would need to be well-funded to be effective.

In a 2024 report to lawmakers, Alberi wrote that the “child welfare staff continue to operate under enormous pressure” and that the “systems that surround child welfare are currently unable to support children and families in the way that they should.”

The number of children in state custody reached its highest level in 20 years in 2024, with more than 2,500 as wards of the state. Permanent placements stood at 22%, far below the national standard of 40%. Former OCFS director Todd Landry resigned under pressure in 2023, replaced by Bobbi Johnson.

Abby Stivers, government relations director for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, testified “neither for nor against” the bill.

“The department would like more time to consider this proposal,” Stivers said. “If enacted, it would have extensive reach throughout state government.”

She said the new agency would engage not only with DHHS but also with Maine State Police, and the education and corrections departments.

“New frameworks like LD 1893 require more thoughtful consideration and engagement with interested parties than we can conduct during this (legislative) session,” Stivers said.

No one spoke in opposition to the bill.

