BRUNSWICK – Diane W. Jewell, 86, passed away on Saturday May 3, 2025, at Mid Coast Hospital. She was born July 11, 1938, in North Monmouth, a daughter of Arland and Theo Wing. She was a graduate of Skowhegan Area High School.

Diane held positions over the years at Finley-Mullen Agency in Skowhegan, Cianbro Corporation in Pittsfield, TBK Contractors, Inc. and Merrymeeting Developers in Brunswick. She ended her career with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension as a nutritionist for 10 years in Skowhegan and then in the Brunswick area.

In 1956, she had been awarded the Maine Broiler Queen (Belfast), presented to her by then governor Edmund Muskie. At 50 years young she joined the Dancing Grammies, performing tap and jazz.

In her retirement she enjoyed cribbage with friends, bingo, crosswords, “lunch bunch” and cheering on her grandchildren’s sport competitions. She was an avid people watcher and could often be seen at Hannaford sitting in her car doing her crossword puzzles and watching the people walk by.

She is survived by a daughter, Kim Bodwell and husband Jim of Brunswick, a son Greg Jewell and wife Brittany of Skowhegan; a sister Gailian Magruder of Bowie, Md.; grandchildren Jenna and husband Matt MacDonald of Byfield, Mass., Erik Bodwell and wife Eden of Monmouth, Blake Bodwell and fiancée Teresa DeMore of Topsham, and Tia Gray of Skowhegan. She also has nine great-grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews. Diane also wanted to recognize special friends Sheila Farrin and Dorothea Cloutier for many years of friendship. A special thanks goes to Claire Mitchell and Karyn Swiger at Pejepscot Terrace and to the Hospice Team.

A private burial was observed in Varney Cemetery, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to:

the Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program

