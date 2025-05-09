HAMPSTEAD, N.H. – Theresa Stamas, born Theresa Gilbert Roy, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 29, 2025, at the age of 103.

Theresa was predeceased by her husband Peter in 1985 and her son Peter Michael in 1997, as well as four sisters and two brothers. She leaves behind two daughters, Pamela Rooney of Hampstead, N.H. and Linda Rockwell of E. Baldwin, Maine. Offering much joy to her were her grandchildren Joshua Stamas of Oneonta, N.Y., Andrea and Jessica Rooney of Hudson and Hampstead, N.H., Matthew Shiplett of E. Baldwin, Maine and Melissa Crone of Cumberland, Maine. Additionally, she enjoyed six great-grandchildren aged from 6 to 29 years old, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Theresa was born in the small farming village of Saint Luse (now Frenchvile), Maine on March 17, 1922. The village priest registered her birth the following day which resulted in some confusion for quite a few years as to the actual birth date. Her mother Anna (nee Marquis) Roy passed away when Theresa was 13 years old resulting in her becoming a residential student at the St. Luce Church school run by the Sisters of the Holy Rosary. She then worked for her aunt Marie who ran the village store in St. Luce until the outbreak of WWII. She then moved to Lewiston, Maine and worked at the Continental Mills. She met her future husband, Peter Stamas, there during the war when he was serving in the US Navy. They were married on August 9, 1947 in Lewiston. Theresa and her husband Peter were posted to various locations due to his career with the US Navy. She often spoke of interesting activities such as his work hunting submarines over the north Atlantic during WWII and after the war with the Blue Angles and subsequent postings to Florida and Texas. An extended posting at the Naval Air Station in Brunswick, Maine enabled them to establish a family home and gave roots to their three children, Pamela, Peter Michael, and Linda.

Several years after Theresa’s husband passed away, she returned to Madawaska, Maine where she reconnected with a childhood friend, Arthur Bell, staying together for 19 years. Upon Arthur’s passing in 2016, Theresa moved to the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Richard Rooney, in Hampstead, N.H. Theresa always enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting and cooking but put time with her family first. She lived with her daughter’s family until her passing on April 29.

Theresa wished to forego a wake or viewing and only include a Mass to be held at St. Charles Borromeo church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick, on Thursday, May 15 at 11 a.m. Immediately thereafter interment will be at St. John The Baptist Cemetery, Pine Street, Brunswick, ME 04011, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband and close to her son.

Memories and Condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Friends and relatives are asked, in lieu of flowers, to send donations to:

Covenant House

PO Box 758636

Topeka, KS 66675-9986

Copy the Story Link