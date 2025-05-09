The Portland Sea Dogs game against the Chesapeake Baysox scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Saturday.

In three home series for the Sea Dogs this season there have been six rainouts. Portland had four rainouts all of last season.

Portland lost the first three games of the series against Chesapeake to fall to 16-2.

