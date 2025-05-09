Margret Chase Smith had 100 times the class of Sen. Angus King. First, he uses Paul Revere. That didn’t work. Now he’s trying to use this wonderful lady.

Why doesn’t King stand on his own two feet and stop trying to stand on the shoulders of respected people (which he is not)?

Donald Larrabee
Scarborough

letter to the editor
