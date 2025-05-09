Kennebunk Land Trust announced the return of its Spring Bird Walks for a third season. Held during the peak of spring migration, the walks offer an opportunity to see a wide variety of both year-round residents and seasonal visitors.

Led by local birder and bird photographer Ken Janes, the walks are open to everyone — whether just getting started or have years of birding experience. Each outing covers about a mile at a relaxed, bird-watcher’s pace and lasts about two hours. The goal, according to a news release, is to track the arrival of spring migratory birds throughout the month of May, with a focus on local nesting species as well as birds traveling to the boreal forests of northern Maine.

Each walk brings a sense of excitement as participants welcome back familiar favorites like yellow warblers, chestnut-sided warblers, catbirds, veerys, and ovenbirds. Past walks have also spotted scarlet tanagers, indigo buntings, rose-breasted grosbeaks, and Baltimore orioles. One of the most anticipated moments, said organizers, is hearing the haunting song of the wood thrush echoing from deep within the forest.

In early May, walkers typically spot about 15 species in a morning, by the end of the month, that number can climb to nearly 40. Along the way, the group will chat about bird identification, migration patterns, habitat conservation, and more. There’s also time to share tips on binoculars, bird photography, and helpful digital tools like eBird and Merlin apps.

All walks take place at For All Forever Preserve on Webber Hill Road in Kennebunk and begin at 7 a.m. Remaining dates are Sunday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 28.

The walks are free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. To register, visit kennebunklandtrust.org/spring-bird-walks.

