Kennebunk Land Trust announced the return of its Spring Bird Walks for a third season. Held during the peak of spring migration, the walks offer an opportunity to see a wide variety of both year-round residents and seasonal visitors.
Led by local birder and bird photographer Ken Janes, the walks are open to everyone — whether just getting started or have years of birding experience. Each outing covers about a mile at a relaxed, bird-watcher’s pace and lasts about two hours. The goal, according to a news release, is to track the arrival of spring migratory birds throughout the month of May, with a focus on local nesting species as well as birds traveling to the boreal forests of northern Maine.
Each walk brings a sense of excitement as participants welcome back familiar favorites like yellow warblers, chestnut-sided warblers, catbirds, veerys, and ovenbirds. Past walks have also spotted scarlet tanagers, indigo buntings, rose-breasted grosbeaks, and Baltimore orioles. One of the most anticipated moments, said organizers, is hearing the haunting song of the wood thrush echoing from deep within the forest.
In early May, walkers typically spot about 15 species in a morning, by the end of the month, that number can climb to nearly 40. Along the way, the group will chat about bird identification, migration patterns, habitat conservation, and more. There’s also time to share tips on binoculars, bird photography, and helpful digital tools like eBird and Merlin apps.
All walks take place at For All Forever Preserve on Webber Hill Road in Kennebunk and begin at 7 a.m. Remaining dates are Sunday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 28.
The walks are free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. To register, visit kennebunklandtrust.org/spring-bird-walks.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.