WILTON — The Wilton Area Food Pantry has implemented several changes recently as it experiences financial shortfalls and an uncertain future.

“We are running behind,” Nye Mosher, the pantry’s food coordinator who also serves on the board of directors, said on Tuesday, April 29. “It’s costing more than what we have coming in.”

When asked about the pantry possibly closing, Mosher responded, “I can’t put a date on it, I don’t dare to. Things go up and down. Times are tight and people are giving less. It boils down to that.”

Deliveries come from the Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn every three months, but that food bank is undergoing its own financial issues. “Good Shepherd Food Bank is in trouble because of the current federal administration’s decisions,” Mosher noted.

Some items the local pantry had been giving out will no longer be given, he stated. “Eggs we’ve eliminated,” he said. “We are going to have to cut down on a lot of non-essentials. We have decided that we won’t be giving out gift certificates for Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. That is definitely out unless there is a real, real big turnaround.”

Dish detergent, toilet paper, flour and cooking oil are other items that will no longer be available.

Mosher reiterated more is being spent than is coming in. “I can’t give you a dollar amount,” he said.

“Food City in Wilton gives the pantry a discount,” Mosher noted. “Food City uses us pretty good. We are buying in bulk so they don’t have to handle it, don’t have to put it on the shelf.”

“It is more beneficial to the food pantry (for donors) to donate money rather than goods if people want to donate,” he said. “Money will go further because of that discount.”

Wilton Area Food Pantry is currently assisting 60-70 families, Mosher stated. People from Weld have been assisted in the past, but there is no one currently, he said. Those in Washington and Perkins plantations are also eligible, he noted.

“People are quite generous about bringing in produce, vegetables from their gardens,” Mosher said. “We get apples from different people in the fall. We love to have fresh food come in. We take any donations that are fresh or canned – so long as they are not outdated.”

Pantry hours of operation are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Those wishing to support the pantry should make checks out to Wilton Area Food Pantry. The mailing address is Wilton Area Food Pantry, PO Box 106, Wilton, ME 04294.

