A car sank into Sebago Lake on Saturday morning after a Portland man drove off an unoccupied ferry dock and into the water, officials said.

Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies and first responders from Raymond were called to the mainland side of the Frye Island Ferry Landing around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Capt. Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, identified as a 73-year-old Portland man, reportedly drove off the vacant pier — no ferry was docked at the time — and into Sebago Lake, where the car sank into the 8-foot-deep water, Joyce said.

The man was able to escape the car, and good Samaritans helped him out of the water, Joyce said. No injuries were reported, but the man was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland “as a precautionary measure,” Joyce added.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Joyce said.

Ferry service to and from Frye Island was briefly interrupted by the incident but has since resumed as normal. Joyce said removal of the submerged car may cause further delays over the weekend.

Officials notified the Maine Environmental Protection Agency of the incident because of the potential that the water could be contaminated.

