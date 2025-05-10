KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Garrett Crochet allowed one run on seven hits over seven innings, Rafael Devers was 4 for 4 with three RBI, and the Boston Red Sox beat Kansas City 10-1 on Saturday night to end the Royals’ winning streak at seven.
Crochet (4-2) struck out nine and walked one. He struck out Bobby Witt Jr. with the bases loaded to end the seventh.
Trevor Story blew open a close game with a three-run homer.
Cole Ragans (2-2) took the loss. He allowed four runs on seven hits through five innings, with eight strikeouts and two walks.
The Red Sox got to Ragans in the third. With two outs, Jarren Duran singled and scored on Devers’ double.
The Royals answered with a run in the bottom of the third. Witt stroked a one-out single, stole second, went to third on a balk and scored on a looping hit by Mark Canha.
The Red Sox scored three runs in the fifth on four consecutive hits. Duran, Devers and Alex Bregman each delivered RBI singles.
Story’s home run came with two outs in the seventh, and Carlos Narvaez added a two-run shot in the eighth.
Key moment
After the Red Sox took a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning, Crochet got the shut-down inning he needed. Even with an error by Story at shortstop, Crochet didn’t allow a runner to reach second base.
Key stat
Kansas City’s Salvador Perez celebrated his 35th birthday. With a first-inning single, Perez had a hit for the seventh time in the last 10 years on his birthday.
Up next
Boston LHP Lucas Giolito (0-1, 8.38 ERA) was set to face RHP Seth Lugo (3-3, 2.84 ERA) in the series finale Sunday.
