FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington recognized the achievements of its class of 2025 on Saturday with three commencement ceremonies.

Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s ceremonies were held in Dearborn Gymnasium, allowing all family members and guests to attend without the need for tickets.

Graduates marched across the stage in front of cheering faculty, families and friends. The class included 386 graduates, with 293 earning bachelor’s degrees and 93 completing graduate programs. Ceremonies were held at 9 a.m. for master’s candidates, 11 a.m. for undergraduate education and health majors, and 2 p.m. for arts, sciences and business graduates.

UMF President Joseph McDonnell congratulated students on their achievements and spoke of the lifelong value of a liberal arts education.

“It’s not the memorization of facts that lasts,” he said, “but the habits of mind, curiosity, and commitment to learning that shape who we become.”

At the 11 a.m. ceremony, keynote speaker Dr. Nirav Shah, former principal deputy director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, addressed the crowd. Shah, who led Maine’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and recently returned to the state to join Colby College as visiting faculty, spoke candidly about public service and community values.

“It is great to be home,” Shah said, addressing graduates as “a remarkable group” while acknowledging first-generation college students and those whose high school years were affected by the pandemic.

“We like to think we got here on our own, but none of us get here on our own,” he said, drawing laughter with his remark: “I slept like a baby: waking up every three hours, crying and screaming.”

Shah reflected on the deeper question, “What do we owe each other?” arguing that public health and community well-being rely on mutual responsibility.

“Maine weathered COVID better than most because, fundamentally, we believe we owe each other something,” he said. He urged graduates to bring that ethic into their futures, emphasizing the state’s need for nurses, social workers, educators and other professionals.“Your generation has been handed more than its share. Carry this question of what we owe each other with you.”

The student address was delivered by Emmanuelle Ritchie of Eliot, a homeschooled student who graduated with a 4.0 GPA, dual majors in English and creative writing, and three minors.

Ritchie is a member of the UMF Honors Program and a Wilson scholar, and she was involved in the Catholic Campus Ministry and Strangers Sing a cappella group.

“I have always loved the concept of community,” Ritchie said. “After growing up homeschooled in a small town, feeling connected to others my own age was a new experience for me. This community has become my home. Our time at UMF has taught me what a real community feels like. Thank you all for being my community.”

MSAD 54 Superintendent Jonathan Moody, a 1998 UMF graduate and the Maine School Superintendents Association’s 2024 superintendent of the year, received an honorary doctoral degree.

Graduating senior Erin Cropper, of Hampton, New Hampshire, performed the national anthem, and bagpiper Rysher Entertainment added a ceremonial flair.

Degrees were conferred by McDonnell and Katherine Yardley, co-provost and dean of the College of Education, Health and Rehabilitation. Trustee David MacMahon delivered greetings on behalf of the University of Maine System Board of Trustees.

A full list of graduates and a link to the livestream are available at https://www.umf.maine.edu/commencement-2025.

