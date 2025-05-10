Nathaniel James scored the tying goal just two minutes after entering as a substitute in his USL League One debut Saturday night, and the Portland Hearts of Pine rallied for a 2-2 draw against Union Omaha in Nebraska.

James, a 20-year-old midfielder who has four goals in 12 games with Trinidad and Tobago’s senior national team, got the equalizer in the 86th minute, only three minutes after Hearts fell behind for the first time when Omaha’s Joe Gallardo converted a penalty kick.

Azaad Liadi gave Portland a 1-0 lead when he scored in added time at end of the first half.

Omaha’s Samuel Owusu answered in the 53rd minute.

Hunter Morse made five saves for Portland, which is still looking for its first USL1 victory. The Hearts have four ties in their first five league matches.

