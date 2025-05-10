As the owner of Atwood Lobster, LLC in South Thomaston, I read with interest the recent release from Rep. Jared Golden’s office, “Golden praises President Trump’s fishing executive order, urges action on unfair Canadian trade and regulation.” As a long-standing leader in the North American seafood industry, Atwood Lobster shares Rep. Golden’s passion for protecting American fishermen and strengthening our domestic seafood supply chain.

Rep. Golden raises valid concerns regarding mismatched regulations between the United States and Canada. In fact, we agree that there is a clear and pressing need for greater alignment. Canadian fisheries, in many cases, operate under stricter sustainability and size-based requirements than their U.S. counterparts. This regulatory disparity creates confusion, inefficiencies and competitive imbalances that must be addressed, not by retreating into isolation, but by working toward regulatory harmony at the federal level.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tom Mazzetta is president of Mazzetta Company, LLC and Atwood Lobster, LLC in South Thomaston.

The U.S. and Canadian fisheries are deeply interdependent. Species don’t recognize borders, and neither should sound fishery management. Our industry benefits when both countries adopt aligned standards that prioritize sustainability and size regulations. These common rules ensure the long-term health of shared fish stocks and prevent a regulatory “race to the bottom.”

This is also true within the United States as we need to align policies across state borders and fishing zones. For example, as Rep. Golden notes, 93% of U.S. lobster landings come from the Gulf of Maine. Yet, for years, Maine harvesters have had to throw back lobsters to adhere to management measures in Area 1 (Maine), only to have that lobster crawl over the line and be caught and kept by a harvester in Area 3.

Why shouldn’t Maine set the standard on fisheries management for lobster? The size gauge, V-notch and trap limits should be the same in all areas. The state of Maine landed 86 million pounds in 2024 valued at $528.4 million. Area 1 should be the leading example for all U.S. fisheries management areas.

Furthermore, Mazzetta Company strongly supports the ability to work across borders to process seafood efficiently and responsibly. Cross-border processing is not just a legacy of our interconnected industry, it is a vital part of maintaining a stable supply chain and supporting thousands of jobs on both sides. Any action taken must protect the integrity and flexibility of this cooperative system.

At the same time, we welcome efforts by the U.S. federal government to invest in expanding domestic processing capacity. This should include creating clear and predictable pathways for capital investment, workforce development and modernized infrastructure. By enhancing our own domestic capabilities without undermining our cross-border relationships, we can build a stronger, more resilient seafood industry that benefits American workers and consumers alike.

We urge policymakers to pursue solutions that reflect the reality of a shared ecosystem and a shared responsibility. Let’s move forward together on cooperation, sustainability and mutual growth.

