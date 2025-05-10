OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Margaret Gifford Bayles, 92, formerly of Old Orchard Beach, and Lexington, Mass., passed away Friday, May 2, 2025.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Church, Old Orchard Beach. Private burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Newmarket, NH. Visit http://www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.

