As practicing Catholics, we were deeply offended by President Trump’s recent post on the White House’s X account of a photoshopped picture of him posing as the new pope. Blasphemous, cruel, insensitive, infantile and mocking are words that come to mind.

While 1.4 billion Catholics are still in a period of mourning, the president of the United States has defiled the papacy. Ironically and unfortunately, it was some Catholic voters who helped elect him. Trump’s defenders pass this heinous act off as “humorous.” Typical, for those who defend the playground bully.

The disheartening thing about this is that our politicians and Christian church leadership seem not to care.

William and Mary Frances Frank

Sanford

