Jhostynxon Garcia homered in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday to give the Portland Sea Dogs a 4-3 win over the Chesapeake Baysox in an Eastern League game at Hadlock Field.

The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader after Friday’s game was rained out, but they instead played one nine-inning game. The second game was canceled and won’t be rescheduled because this is Chesapeake’s only trip to Portland this season.

The Sea Dogs erased three one-run deficits as they snapped a three-game losing streak. Caden Rose tied the game at 2-2 with a home run in the sixth. Chesapeake regained the lead in the seventh, but Mikey Romero doubled with two outs in the eighth and scored on an Ahbram Liendo single.

Reidis Sena (3-1) was credited with the win after retiring the only batter he faced in the top of the ninth. Tyler Uberstine allowed two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings, and reliever Jeremy Wu-Yelland gave up one run and two hits over three innings.

