President Trump just can’t leave the trans issue alone and, true to form, he’d rather fight about it than find a reasoned solution.

Republicans in the Maine Legislature are apparently of the same stripe. They have taken up the call with LD 926, “a committee amendment to HP 682 to ban biological males from participating in women’s sports.”

At first blush, this is an issue of safety. However, lurking in the background is the incapacity of so many to accept that people living outside the “sexual mainstream” are not somehow abnormal, even dangerous. Think about this: in most all sporting activities for young people there are age classes and, in some cases, weight classes, as well, e.g., wrestling.

If the authors of this proposed amendment are motivated by a genuine concern for safety, why not add a scale of appropriate age/weight classes to school sports and be done with it? Put the spotlight on safety, where it belongs and stop treating transgenders as if they are an issue to be solved.

John Forssen

Kennebunk

