To sample a wide variety of international dishes this weekend, Portland area residents need not travel the world — or even walk down Congress Street. On Saturday, dozens of diverse flavors came together under one roof at Mayo Street Arts.

The “Taste of Nations” food festival brought together 10 vendors both Saturday and Sunday, highlighting the influence of immigrant cultures on Portland’s food scene. With vendors serving dishes from Cambodia to Ecuador, Iceland to Ethiopia, attendees could try a variety of small plates for $5 each with a $10 entry fee. Over the course of the two-day event, nearly 500 entry tickets were sold.

“It’s great to learn about all that this area has to offer,” said attendee Michelle Strattard, of Raymond.

This is the second year that the nonprofit Mayo Street Arts, which supports the arts in Portland, has hosted this event. The idea came from Mayo Street Arts board member Alexus Bond, who proposed that the organization support local artists expressing their culture through traditional foods.

“A way to get people out in the community and in the door for traditional arts is food,” said Bond, who organized the festival.

For this year’s event, Mayo Street Arts partnered with Fork Food Lab and Tender Table. Fork Food Lab, a nonprofit food-business incubator that has shared kitchen space, connected numerous immigrant food vendors they had worked with to the festival. Tender Table, an organization that celebrates the Black, Indigenous and people of color community through storytelling and food, created a zine with stories from each vendor about what food meant to them.

“I think it’s important to see that sometimes people can’t take their culture with them, but they can recreate it through the food that they make for us,” Tender Table organizer Veronica Perez said.

“I hope people take away a piece of good-tasting food, but also a piece of culture that people are presenting,” she said.

Taste of Nations vendors hailed from a variety of business models, from stalls that typically sell at farmers markets, startups getting off the ground in the pop-up stage, to some operating storefronts looking to spread awareness of their business.

Vending at the festival was Royal Chicken & Kebab, a new business in Lewiston serving Afghan food. So far, their customers have primarily been other Muslims in Lewiston seeking halal food, limiting their business, co-owner Nelofar Ahmadi said. The festival gave them a chance to introduce their cuisine to new audiences who may have never tried Afghan food before.

“When people come to this event, they are wanting to expand and try something new,” Bond said.

In addition to exposing new customers to qabuli pulao, the national dish of Afghanistan, and a filled flatbread called bolani, Ahmadi said they wanted to share positive aspects of Afghan culture with Americans.

“We want to share Afghan food with the public, because it’s a really beautiful country. It has a bad reputation right now, unfortunately, because of political distress,” Ahmadi said. “It’s a very warm, friendly culture.”

Kassandra Cruz-Martinez was serving Puerto Rican empanadas at the event. She said that she began her stand, La Gallera, as a way to build community and does pop-ups when she has the time.

“I guess I just wanted to find a little bit more community. Puerto Rican food, before Papi opened, wasn’t really around, so I just wanted to share food that brings me comfort with others … that people can afford to eat,” Cruz-Martinez said.

For many attendees, the event stood out not just for its variety of food but for its affordability and inclusive atmosphere.

“I would say a lot of the other food events in Portland are really inaccessible, like stuff at Thompson’s Point … it’s gonna be really expensive,” Portland resident Syd Cotter said.

“Although I love food, and I go to restaurants all the time, this is the first food event that’s been accessible to me here, because I just can’t afford any of the other ones,” Cotter said.

Beyond price, many appreciated the opportunity to discover new businesses and interact with the people shaping Portland’s diverse food culture.

“You get to learn about people’s culture through food and meet people. And I think it’s really cool,” Cotter said.

“It’s also nice to be able to support all these businesses,” said Michele Butterfield, of Portland.

“What better than getting out and trying some delicious immigrant food?” she said.

