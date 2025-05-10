As a Catholic, Vice President JD Vance thought the AI photo that Donald J. Trump posted on social media, of himself as pope (Donald I?), was “funny.” As a Catholic, I find the photo appalling and a direct disrespect to the late Pope Francis and Catholics in general.

Humility, truly the middle name of the late pope, is a word POTUS doesn’t know (Trump: “I know more about drones than anybody. I know about every form of safety that you can have.”) The gentleness of Pope Francis is countered by “heartlessness,” a word Trump does know. Remember what he said about Sen. John McCain, who in the Vietnam War was jailed five years as a POW: “He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.” And these are just a few examples of what should worry everyone about a man who imagines himself as a pope.

James Pegolotti
Topsham

letter to the editor

