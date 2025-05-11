“Bad Press” is a good movie. Not just good: The 2023 documentary about one local government’s attempt to shut down its local press has never been more timely.

Thankfully, a Maine trio of organizations — The Strand Theatre in Rockland, Camden International Film Festival founders Points North Institute, and Maine weekly paper Midcoast Villager — recognized that fact. The movie will screen at the Strand on Saturday. Bringing not only the documentary but co-director Joe Peeler and the film’s subject, Angel Ellis, to the Strand for a Q&A after the screening is the groups’ way to underscore just how vital the free press — and films like “Bad Press” — are at this pivotal time.

“It’s a story about community as much as it is about press freedoms,” says Midcoast Villager journalist and Head of Community Engagement Drew Himmelstein. “This event is about engaging with the community and telling them what’s going on, and why they should value an independent press.”

“Bad Press” follows Ellis, a brash, brassy, chain-smoking Native American reporter for Mvskoke Media, which covers news in the Muscogee Nation in Oklahoma. Because of tribal law, the leaders of the nation, smarting over recent reporting that resulted in several of them arrested for corruption, voted to repeal the tribe’s Free Press Act, thus neutering Mvskoke Media by ensuring all news stories would be shaped by pro-government propaganda.

For the fiery Ellis, the abrupt censorship simply poured gasoline on her journalistic fervor, leading to the film’s depiction of a fraught and contentious tribal election, with the freedom of the local press at stake. As far as timely movie heroes go, you can’t do any better than Ellis, whose unbridled dedication to her job and mission emerges in confrontations and speeches punctuated with appropriately writerly profanity. (Ellis describes the carefully censored pre-Free Press Act local news stories as “highly polished, beautiful, shining turds,” a phrase this writer can only salute.)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

For Himmelstein, a chance meeting with Ellis at a journalism conference also proved the catalyst for Saturday’s screening. “After hearing Angel’s story, I thought, ‘Whoa, this is wild,’ and then she told me (filmmakers Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler) had made a movie about it. I just knew we had to bring her here to Maine.”

At this point, I shouldn’t have to convince anybody about the threats our national and local free press are under — daily — from our own government. The Trump administration is seeking to shutter PBS and NPR for accurately reporting on controversial topics Trump doesn’t like. News outlets like the AP are being banned for not toeing the line on government narratives, while CBS is being threatened with fines and worse by Trump’s FCC for doing its job.

Throw in the Trump-supporting billionaire owners of major papers like The Los Angeles Times and Washington Post openly interfering in editorial decisions, and the constant contraction faced by local news outlets, and there’s ample evidence that the press is, to those in power, the enemy.

“Bad Press” shows this wider conflict in vivid miniature, Ellis’ uncompromising crusade against government co-opting the press a heroic tale as thrilling and important as “All the President’s Men.” For Himmelstein, the film underscores just how important a free press is to democracy.

“On a basic level, journalists and newspapers need to function as a check on government,” says Himmelstein. “And what happened at Mvskoke Media is a complete reversal of that. I always think of something (Midcoast Villager Executive News Editor) Dan Dunkle said when I joined the paper. It was election time, and he said he was proudest that when people go to the polls here, thanks to us they are prepared. We have given them the information they need to make those decisions.”

Himmelstein is equally proud of the Camden-based weekly’s approach to local engagement, citing the recent opening of the paper’s Villager Café, a Camden restaurant where staffers routinely sit for discussions with the public over breakfast. She also cites the Villager’s sponsorship of recent events spotlighting cancer patients’ stories and homelessness in Maine, public gatherings meant to strengthen the important relationship between the news outlet and the communities it serves.

“The response so far has been enormous and exceeded our expectations,” Himmelstein says. “People care, and these events have helped us learn what issues are important to people, and been successful in making the case that what we’re doing will be valuable to them.”

Amen. As former House Speaker Tip O’Neill was fond of saying, “All politics is local.” And having a local Maine paper host a reporter from the Muscogee Nation whose story so tellingly parallels the bigger story of what is happening to press freedom in America is about as illustrative of that point as it gets.

IF YOU GO

“Bad Press” screens at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Strand Theatre in Rockland, with a Q&A with Angel Ellis and filmmaker Joe Peeler to follow. For tickets and to learn more about the film, go to rocklandstrand.com/event.

Copy the Story Link