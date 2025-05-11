The Colby women’s lacrosse team scored eight goals in the second quarter and cruised to a 17-1 win over Endicott in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Sunday in Waterville.

The Mules, playing in the tournament for the fourth-straight season, improve to 15-3 and will face the Stevens Institute of Technology in the third round on Saturday. Stevens advanced with a 15-9 win over The College of New Jersey on Sunday. Endicott ends 16-5.

Endicott took a 1-0 lead when Jaira Paine scored in the first quarter. The Mules tied it on a goal by Zoey Verbesey and took the lead when Julia Maimonis scored with 2:18 left. Ainsley Dion scored twice in the second quarter as the Mules pulled away.

Julia Jardina had three goals and two assists, setting the program record for goals in a season with 61. Annie Eddy set the previous record of 60 in 2022.

Dion finished with four goals to lead the Mules, while Charlotte Michener had two goals and an assist. Maimonis scored twice, and Stella Regan, Zoey Verbesey and Kins Helmer also scored. Gennie Littlejohn had a goal and three assists.

Gigi Peloso made three saves for the Mules.

Payton Quirk had 11 saves for Endicott.

Copy the Story Link