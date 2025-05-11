I have watched the growing panic over the May 7 Real ID deadline.

When I moved to Maine two years ago and applied for my Maine driver’s license, I asked for the Real ID version. The otherwise super helpful person on the other side of the window at my local Department of Motor Vehicles office did his best to talk me out of it, noting the higher cost and shorter validity. All valid points if I was willing to fly with a passport or one of my other federal ID cards. However, I went for the Real ID version.

Assuming that this was not an isolated case, and given that this deadline has been looming for a long, long time, I believe the state of Maine has brought the current problem onto itself. Between no parking and folks showing up without the right identification, I’m not looking forward to the Portland International Jetport experience the next time I fly.

Larry Butler

Topsham

