I’ve had it with our elected officials wringing their hands, whining and repeating “this is unprecedented” every time our president disregards our laws and brushes aside our Constitution. To this I say, “Well, then, do something!” I want our congressmen to climb down off their pile of money and fight for our beloved country.

So many have sacrificed and died for our freedom. It’s time our elected officials stood up to the bully. We learned this lesson on the playground long ago: if bullies are confronted they will slink away.

Rampant fear is ruling Washington — fear of being called a name, fear of the threat of political ruin. I am afraid of our blessed country being taken over by thugs who are fueled by anger at people who are not white or male. It’s time to do something or be voted out. The 2026 midterm elections cannot come soon enough for me.

Carole Richards

Livermore

