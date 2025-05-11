Jhostynxon Garcia had a walk-off hit in the second straight game to lift the Portland Sea Dogs to a 6-5 win over the Chesapeake Baysox on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.
Garcia hit a two-run single in the bottom of the 10th inning on Sunday. He hit a solo home run in the 10th inning to give Portland a 4-3 win on Saturday.
The Baysox tied the game with a run in the eighth, then took the lead on an RBI double in the 10th by Silas Ardoin.
Blaze Jordan hit a two-run single and Drew Erhard had a two-run double as the Sea Dogs scored four times in the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead.
David Sandlin and Connelly Early both pitched five innings for Portland. Sandlin allowed three runs on five hits and struck out nine. Early allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, while striking out eight and walking two.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.