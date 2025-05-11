Jhostynxon Garcia had a walk-off hit in the second straight game to lift the Portland Sea Dogs to a 6-5 win over the Chesapeake Baysox on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

Garcia hit a two-run single in the bottom of the 10th inning on Sunday. He hit a solo home run in the 10th inning to give Portland a 4-3 win on Saturday.

The Baysox tied the game with a run in the eighth, then took the lead on an RBI double in the 10th by Silas Ardoin.

Blaze Jordan hit a two-run single and Drew Erhard had a two-run double as the Sea Dogs scored four times in the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead.

David Sandlin and Connelly Early both pitched five innings for Portland. Sandlin allowed three runs on five hits and struck out nine. Early allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, while striking out eight and walking two.

