Recent years have tested one of Maine’s finest qualities: It’s a purple state where our identity as lovers of Maine outweighs our political differences.
The Portland Hearts of Pine home opener last Sunday displayed all of our potential as Mainers united. The event was so totally about our state, from “MAINE” on our players’ jerseys in big letters (and contrasting with an advertisement on our opponents’), to Moxie, the team’s moose mascot, to the exclusively local food and beverages, to the governor’s urging on the team’s first home goal, to the rain that soaked the event — to apparently nobody’s notice or displeasure.
Not a single political flag or shirt was seen, partly because almost everyone donned Hearts of Pine gear but mostly because the event was about loving Maine. Congratulations and a big thank-you to the team’s owners and staff. They have done a flawless job of building a team, integrating it into the community, bringing joy to every stage of the process and making the whole project about our beautiful state.
Jeanne Hey
Saco
