Just how low can they go? An article appeared in the April 27 edition of the Sun Journal exposing the lost funding from terminated grants by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (“Feds freeze community paramedicine funding across Maine”).

It’s becoming more difficult to find a primary doctor, hospitals are closing, and this latest cut will leave residents in jeopardy if Emergency Medical Service departments also have to close.

Why aren’t the Republicans in Congress putting the brakes on with the destruction that is taking place in our country? Where are Rep. Jared Golden and Sen. Susan Collins? They certainly are not standing up for Maine people.

Virginia Starbird

Lisbon

