Maine’s college graduates of 2025 walk across the stage to their next chapter
As we enter graduation season, here are photos of some of the newest alumni of Maine's colleges and universities. In tasseled caps and long robes, graduates from institutions including Maine College of Art & Design, Husson University and University of Maine schools walked across the stage over the weekend, entering the next chapter of their lives.
Kaylee Jones, center, takes a selfie with her classmates and friends Alyssa Savage, left, and Isabella Moody, prior to the University of Maine at Augusta’s graduation at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday in Augusta. The three are graduating with their Bachelors of Science in Nursing. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Graduating seniors listen to a speaker during the graduation ceremony for the University of Maine at the Cross Center in Bangor on Sunday. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
Kristen Lusignan takes a selfie with a group of seniors before the start of the 126th commencement of Husson University at the Cross Center in Bangor on Saturday. Lusignan, from Hermon, majored in psychology. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
A photographer gets the Maine College of Art & Design graduates together for a photograph outside Portland City Hall prior to their graduation on Friday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald
Bananas, the University of Maine mascot, high fives seniors entering the Cross Center at the start of UMaine’s graduation ceremony in Bangor on Sunday. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
Seniors enter into the Cross Center in Bangor at the start of the 126th commencement of Husson University at the Cross Center in Bangor on Saturday. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
Dr. Nirav Shah delivers the keynote address during the commencement ceremony on Saturday in Dearborn Gymnasium at the University of Maine at Farmington. Shah encouraged graduates to reflect on the question, “What do we owe each other?” as they move forward. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
Senior Darrin Martone of Maryland, a history major at the University of Maine, sports an elaborate cap designed depicting a Maine nature scene, while preparing for the University of Maine graduation ceremony at the Cross Center in Bangor on Sunday. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
Maine College of Art graduate Zach Liljeholm outside Merrill Auditorium just prior to graduation on Friday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald
A doctoral recipient celebrates receiving her certificate at Husson University’s graduation at the Cross Center in Bangor on Saturday. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
Senior class speaker Emmanuelle Ritchie addresses graduates during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, in Dearborn Gymnasium at the University of Maine at Farmington. Ritchie, a homeschooled student from Eliot, earned dual majors in English and Creative Writing. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
Maine College of Art & Design graduates give their family and friends a round of applause during their graduation at Merrill Auditorium on Friday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald
Anna Faulkner of Limerick is all smiles during Husson’s graduation ceremony at the Cross Center in Bangor on Saturday. Faulkner received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing during the ceremony. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
