Stunned! That’s what I was when I opened the May 4 Opinion section of the Sunday paper and discovered that the political cartoons of the week had been replaced by an expanded letters section. Those missing cartoons are the best part of the paper to me, a place I can rely on to put some levity and/or irony into the trauma of our lives these days. Perhaps this was a one-time thing. I sure hope so.

Editorial decisions can be challenging, I know. Please rethink this one.

Sally Hamilton
Walpole

