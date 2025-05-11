FALMOUTH – Debbie Zlatin died peacefully at home on May 8, 2025 after a valiant struggle with an incredibly aggressive cancer.

Born in Portland, daughter of John F. “Jack” Messer and Marguerite Merrill Messer, Debbie graduated from Deering High School, earned a B.A. from Colby College, an MSW from University of Michigan, and many years later a PhD in Medical Anthropology from University of Connecticut.

She met her loving husband, Doug Zlatin, in Michigan and she died just a few months shy of the celebration of their 50th anniversary. They resided in Columbia, Conn. for 40 years and raised two amazing children, Emily Zlatin Brignull and David Messer Zlatin. She thankfully lived long enough to see them both prosper in their careers, choose wonderful spouses (Aaron Brignull and Christina Zlatin), and launch their own families. She leaves behind four incredible grandchildren, Reese Brignull, Jack Zlatin, Carter Zlatin, and Cade Zlatin.

Her professional career was devoted to helping others, initially as a counselor in a community mental health center, and then later as a Hospice Coordinator, a counselor in a Cancer Center, and a director of a Palliative Care team.

She retired 10 years ago to her family camp on Highland Lake in Falmouth, and thoroughly enjoyed those years as a devoted grandparent, volunteering in her local community, and relishing her time on the lake.

She loved building and constructing, and everyone in her family has benefited from her numerous building projects, most recently a stage she built for her grandsons to perform their beloved Elvis Presley songs.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, John P. Messer.

A memorial service to honor her life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the care of A.T. Hutchins Funeral and Cremation Services, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland.

