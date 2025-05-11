FALMOUTH – Debbie Zlatin died peacefully at home on May 8, 2025 after a valiant struggle with an incredibly aggressive cancer.
Born in Portland, daughter of John F. “Jack” Messer and Marguerite Merrill Messer, Debbie graduated from Deering High School, earned a B.A. from Colby College, an MSW from University of Michigan, and many years later a PhD in Medical Anthropology from University of Connecticut.
She met her loving husband, Doug Zlatin, in Michigan and she died just a few months shy of the celebration of their 50th anniversary. They resided in Columbia, Conn. for 40 years and raised two amazing children, Emily Zlatin Brignull and David Messer Zlatin. She thankfully lived long enough to see them both prosper in their careers, choose wonderful spouses (Aaron Brignull and Christina Zlatin), and launch their own families. She leaves behind four incredible grandchildren, Reese Brignull, Jack Zlatin, Carter Zlatin, and Cade Zlatin.
Her professional career was devoted to helping others, initially as a counselor in a community mental health center, and then later as a Hospice Coordinator, a counselor in a Cancer Center, and a director of a Palliative Care team.
She retired 10 years ago to her family camp on Highland Lake in Falmouth, and thoroughly enjoyed those years as a devoted grandparent, volunteering in her local community, and relishing her time on the lake.
She loved building and constructing, and everyone in her family has benefited from her numerous building projects, most recently a stage she built for her grandsons to perform their beloved Elvis Presley songs.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, John P. Messer.
A memorial service to honor her life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the care of A.T. Hutchins Funeral and Cremation Services, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.