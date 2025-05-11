FALMOUTH – George Michael Henry, 73, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2025, at Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine. Born on July 23, 1951, in Alexander City, Ala., Mike lived a life enriched by intellect, purpose, and a profound appreciation for the arts, travel, and the quiet joys of everyday life.

After earning his degree in Commerce and Business Administration from the University of Alabama, where he was a devoted member of the Chi Phi fraternity, Mike embarked on a distinguished career in finance. He served as Senior Vice President Municipal Bond Analyst at PaineWebber & CO in NYC, and went on to run the Los Angeles, Calif., branch simultaneously, enjoying bicoastal living/employment for many years.

Mike met his current husband “Bob” (Robert Souza) in Ogunquit, Maine, in the summer of 1988. Mike was vacationing from NYC, Bob from Los Angeles. They have remained together ever since that first encounter. Together they lived a bicoastal lifestyle and traveled extensively. They frequently hopped the “Downeaster” to Boston. Dining along the waterfront in Portland with friends and family was a daily experience. Their home in Falmouth was filled with shared memories, cherished companionship, and an enduring bond with each other.

His passion for the performing arts was most evident in his deep involvement with the Heights Players Theatre in Brooklyn Heights, where he lived for over 15 years. He directed a number of theatre productions. Together in Brooklyn, they shared many friendships and memories.

Mike is survived by his loving husband, Robert Souza; his mother, Janet Henry (Lumpkin); his brother, Tim Henry and wife Rae; and his nephew, Hunter Henry.

He was predeceased by his father, George Thomas Henry; his aunt, Nelda Henry; and his great-aunt, Clara Cannistra.

A goodbye message from his husband, Bob:

“I wouldn’t change anything for the 38 years we shared together. I will surely miss you, Mike! Cheers! I know that when the day comes and I cross that bridge, you will be waiting for me there with reservations to the finest place in town.”

Those who knew Mike will remember his thoughtful spirit and deep commitment to the people and places he loved. His legacy lives on in the hearts of family, friends, and the many lives he touched through his work, his kindness, generosity, and his perfect little smile.

