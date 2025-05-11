OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Jordan Mokarzel Marsters, 31, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and most recently Denver, Colo., passed away on Feb. 13, 2025 while hiking in Colorado.

Jordan was born in Portland on March 30, 1993, to Maureen “Missy” Mokarzel and Richard Marsters. Upon his birth it was discovered by Maine Medical Center that he and his cousin Danielle were both born at the same moment. It was a first in the history of the hospital where two family members entered the world at the same time. The newspapers and TV stations were called and on day one Jordan made the papers, even in the national news in USA Today.

Jordan was educated in the Old Orchard Beach school system and he received his bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from Capella University.

While in fourth grade, Jordan designed the winning sign and slogan for the Maine DOT highway safety program. His catchy slogan, “Drive Carefully Not Darefully” made local papers. Jordan proudly accepted the award from Governor Baldacci in Augusta, in addition, receiving a $1200 check for Loranger School.

Jordan had a love for cooking and a passion for making fancy desserts. His berry Pavlova was a special treat often requested by friends and family. The detail in his chocolate covered strawberries was second to none as they were on par with the fanciest of bakeries. He made homemade cheesecakes, tortes, pies and cookies. When his Auntie Mimi passed away in 2023, he vowed to prepare all of her recipes in the cookbook she had printed. He made a good dent in it, especially the Lebanese dishes as he was so proud of his heritage. Nothing made him happier than to participate in the numerous family dinners we hosted as he was extremely family oriented, loving each and everyone. Jordan loved everyone as you would never hear a derogatory word uttered from him. All you had to do was walk into the office of the family business and Jordan instantly made you feel like family. He had a very comforting way about him. There wasn’t a person who met him who didn’t have wonderful things to say about him.

Jordan was extremely happy to help his Mom in the family business taking care of the many beautiful hanging flower planters at the motel. His diligence was noted as we always received comments on their outstanding beauty. Although Jordan was laid-back and quiet he thoroughly enjoyed engaging with guests. He loved practicing his French to our Canadian visitors. His love for gardening went beyond growing flowers and plants. He took all of that patience and transferred it over to his everyday life. He turned an ordinary dinner on a Tuesday night into something like a fine dining experience at a restaurant. Jordan put everyone’s needs before his own. He taught us so much about kindness, tolerance and love. Jordan stood by everyone through thick and thin. He was the most loyal person in the world and his genuine care and concern for others was unwavering.

Jordan was a gifted musician. He played the trumpet and also excelled as a piano player having received lessons at the young age of 6. At the age of 12 Jordan was accomplished enough to have the luxury of studying classical piano with Mr. Bucci, a professor of music from the University of Maine. He enjoyed playing for us and nothing was more beautiful than to hear the classical songs he had mastered coming from the living room.

He had a very special relationship with his Nana and his Auntie Mimi. He played countless Rummikub games with Nana and many Skibo games with Auntie Mimi.

You couldn’t have asked for a better son, grandson, nephew, cousin or friend. Jordan hit every mark and then some. He was always the first one to step up to the plate when someone needed something. He was the first to volunteer for difficult tasks at hand. He was extremely responsible and trustworthy and loved to laugh.

Jordan is survived by his mother, Missy Mokarzel, his father, Richard Marsters, his aunt, Lisa Mokarzel, uncle, JJ Mokarzel, uncle, Anthony O’Leary and aunt, Sylvia Guidi; cousins Joseph, Joshua and Danielle. Extended family cousins include Katy Geyer Reuss and her son Jack, Michael Geyer and his daughter Mila and Dennis Coffey. On his father’s side, he is survived by his uncles Harry Marsters, Jeff Marsters, Chuck Marsters and his daughter Becca, aunts Sherry Berry and Jane Marsters.

Thank you to cousin Katy for her unwavering drive as the family liaison over the past two months. It is also important to thank the dedicated National Park Rangers of Black Canyon, Colo. and Alexandra Slavin, of Slavin Private Investigations.

Our hearts are full of gratitude for everyone who helped bring Jordan home and supported us through our darkest days. Alexandra was not only kind, understanding and professional, she was also beyond supportive in every way.

Visiting hours will be on Friday, May 16, 2025 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Church in Old Orchard Beach.

