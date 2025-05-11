Marsters, Jordan Mokarzel 31, of Old Orchard Beach, Feb. 13, in Colorado. Visit 4-7 p.m., May 16, Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Saco. Service 11 a.m., May 17, St. Margaret’s Church, Old Orchard Beach.

Comments are not available on this story. Read more about why we allow commenting on some stories and not on others.