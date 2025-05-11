FARMINGTON – Patricia Marie (Burton) Hayden, 87, of Farmington, passed away on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

She was born in Detroit, Mich. in 1937, the daughter of James Ernest and Lucette Marie (Poerstamper) Burton. She spent her early years as a self-taught musician and later graduated from Deering High School in 1955.

Patricia’s love for music was a life force that inspired her to build community wherever she went. The spirit that catalyzed her lifework manifested in different ways over the years influencing diverse echelons of musical mastery. Early musical contributions included performing flute with the Portland Community Orchestra and as organist for many churches and on the kotzschmar organ in Merrill Auditorium for the Portland Community Chorus. It was during this time that she met her future husband, Joel, the conductor, after which they relocated to Farmington in 1982.

Their shared love of music led them to build community in Farmington with the founding of the University of Maine Farmington Community Chorus in 1985. She retired from the UMF Financial Aid office in 2004 after more than 20 years. Her tenure as accompanist for the University Chorus and Celebration Chorale lasted until 2023.

Her musical joie de vivre imbued her presence in community circles as: the Old South First Congregational Church organist (32 years); the rehearsal and performance accompanist for the Mt. Blue High School Chorus and Syncopations, and the school choruses of Academy Hill, Cape Cod Hill and Cascade Brook schools.

She was predeceased by her husband of 34 years, Dr. Joel B. Hayden; sister, Joanne (Burton) Whisler; her stepson, Douglas Hayden; and granddaughter, Brieanna Park.

She is survived by sons Thomas Park, James Park and partner Petra Montaven, stepson, David Hayden, daughter-in-law, Joan Karp, stepdaughter, Rebecca Hayden and husband Scott Ruescher; grandchildren TJ, Kelli, Kevin, and Kailah; as well as six great-grandchildren.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life at the Old South First Congregational Church on Main Street in Farmington on May 23, at 3 p.m.

Memories can be shared in her Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com where livestreaming of Patricia’s services will be available. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to be caring for Patricia’s services.

Please consider wearing a pink highlight in your hair and donating to a breast cancer organization of your choice in memory of her sister Joanne and her granddaughter Brieanna

