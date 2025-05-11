KENNEBUNK – Rebecca “Becky” Ferri Orr passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at her home in Kennebunk, at the age of 64. Becky was born on Aug. 20, 1960, to Joseph M. Ferri and Linda A. Ferri in Portland.

She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Joseph; and her brother, Joe “Joey”, whose losses she felt deeply every single day.

After graduating from Gray-New Gloucester High School in 1978, Becky went on to build a long and successful career as a Quality Assurance Engineer at WEX Inc. in South Portland. She took great pride in her work and was highly respected as a team leader, known for mentoring colleagues with professionalism and a deep sense of purpose. Committed to lifelong learning, Becky earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Southern Maine by attending night classes—while working full time. Her passion for education didn’t stop there; she continued to pursue additional degrees and certifications throughout her career, constantly striving to grow both personally and professionally.

Beyond her career, Becky filled her life with meaningful passions and joy. An avid baker, she loved making sweet treats for her coworkers and friends. She had a special love for her cars, always keeping them in pristine condition, with every detail and maintenance need thoughtfully handled. Becky also had a keen interest in the latest technological gadgets. Whether it was computers, cars, solar panels, or smart home devices, she eagerly researched and embraced innovations. Her curious spirit extended to travel and adventure—Becky truly lived life to the fullest.

A lifelong Mainer, Becky embraced every season—skiing in the winters, golfing in the summers, and spending time with family and friends at the beach. She found beauty in the simple pleasures of her home state and shared that joy with those around her.

Becky lived with kindness, compassion, and unconditional love for everyone around her. Her greatest joy came from her beloved cats, Roo and Tigger—her cherished “fur babies”, whom she loved deeply. She faced personal challenges with grace, never complaining, and always showed a genuine interest in the lives of others. Even on her hardest days, Becky offered empathy and encouragement, putting the needs and feelings of others ahead of her own.

She was extraordinarily thoughtful and selfless, never missing an opportunity to celebrate birthdays, milestones, or holidays. Her loving presence touched all who knew her, and her unwavering kindness will continue to inspire those she leaves behind. Becky reminds us that life is fragile and short—and that it should be lived with love and generosity.

Becky is survived by her mother, Linda Ferri; her brother, Michael Ferri, her sister-in-law, Janet Ferri; her niece, Janina Ferri, her nephews, Ben Ferri, Nicholas Ferri, and Ian Ferri; and many extended family members including close friends (her chosen family) with whom she shared meaningful relationships throughout her life. Becky was a truly special soul who will be deeply missed. Though she is no longer with us, she will live on in our hearts forever.

Pursuant to Becky’s request, no services or a celebration of life gathering is planned at this time.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Becky’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

