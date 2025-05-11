WESTBROOK – Stanwood J. Gray, Sr., 81, passed away at his home in Westbrook on Dec. 12, 2024. He was born March 28, 1943 in Paris. He was the son of Walter and Mary (Horne) Gray.

Stanwood was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Dianne Jackson; and his daughter, Catherine Anne Gray.

Stan worked many years for Blue Rock Industries.

A graveside service will be held on June 14, at 11 a.m. at Riverside Annex in South Paris. A reception will follow at the First Congregational Church, 17 East Main St., South Paris.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris.

