PORTLAND – Zdenka Seiner Griswold, 68, died April 27, 2025, at her home in Portland, Maine. Zdenka was born in Prague, Czech Republic, on Aug. 28, 1956.

﻿Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Zdenka’s full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

