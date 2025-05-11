On June 14, there will be another opportunity for Mainers to demonstrate against the current administration in Washington, and here’s why I think Mainers should participate loudly, wherever they can.
For decades now, Americans have accused presidents they didn’t like of being “fascists” and even portrayed them as Hitleresque. I have always taken Hitler comparisons and loaded words like “fascist” with a large grain of salt. Have our most popular politicians occasionally promoted ideas that had the potential to impede our rights as Americans? There is no doubt they have.
Let us consider what would happen if there were no judges to check this administration’s blatant betrayal of the U.S. Constitution, or if there were no cell phone cameras to capture ICE arrests without warrants and imprisonments without due process. How many documented immigrants and legal U.S. citizens would be rounded up and sent to private prisons outside the USA? How many states would lose funding to provide educational services and mental health services to needy students? What other cruel and unusual defundings and disappearances would be happening at the whim of Stephen Miller and a rogue president-king?
On Saturday, June 14, the president is planning a massive, colossally expensive military parade in his own honor, for his 79th birthday. As a countermeasure, let Mainers and Americans everywhere gather in much greater numbers to protest the grotesque authoritarian actions put forth by the current administration, and take words like fascism and nationalism out of the conversation.
James Gale
Bowdoinham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.